With Hartford’s Hunter Marks standing at the line, ready to shoot three free throws that could push the Hawks' lead to nine, Stony Brook men's basketball coach Geno Ford knew he needed to give his team a spark.

In came junior Leighton Elliott-Sewell, who was the fifth substitution for Stony Brook in the first six minutes.

Things changed from that moment on as the Seawolves rallied and broke the game open in the second half on the way to a 63-49 America East win Sunday at Island Federal Arena.

"I thought our bench was great in the first half when we needed it and that our starters looked a little lethargic," Ford said. "We were able to get some real lift off the bench."

Elliott-Sewell scored a career-high 13 points a day after not seeing the court in a loss to Hartford.

"We didn’t play him yesterday but we knew we needed somebody that could guard the ball and we knew he could do that," Ford said. "The guys we played, hoping they would make shots, made no shots, so we decided we were going to give Leighton a couple of lengthy runs today."

It wasn’t just the early deficit that necessitated changes — the Seawolves picked up seven team fouls in the first six minutes.

"It’s really not worrying about my minutes but just trying to win the game," Elliott-Sewell said. "I was getting the ball in spots where I could score it and I was cutting and getting good passes from my teammates."

Stony Brook (8-8, 6-4) opened up a 46-32 lead with 13:32 remaining after a three-pointer by Frankie Policelli (16 points), who also came off the bench. But Hartford (10-7, 7-5) went on an 8-0 run and was threatening more before Mouhamadou Gueye’s chase down block of Hartford’s Traci Carter helped spark a 10-1 Seawolves run.

"It could have went one of two ways — either we pushed through or we just hung in there and the next thing you know we end up in the same situation as yesterday," Gueye said. "It was just about making plays that we needed to try to win at all costs."

SBU women make it five straight. India Pagan had 19 points and six rebounds and Asiah Dingle had 12 points and six assists to lead the Stony Brook women (10-4, 8-2) over host Hartford, 62-49. The weekend sweep of the Hawks (3-9, 3-9) extends Stony Brook’s winning streak to five games.