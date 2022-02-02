The Stony Brook men’s basketball team learned Wednesday morning it wouldn’t be competing in the America East Conference Tournament through no fault of a single player or coach. This also likely means the Seawolves have – essentially – no route to the NCAA Tournament.

Less than 12 hours later, Stony Brook had to take the court in game action. And it’s fair to wonder if the emotions of the day waned on the team as the Seawolves fell to Binghamton, 77-61, in America East men’s basketball action at Island Federal Credit Union Arena Wednesday evening.

The America East Conference announced Wednesday morning that due to Stony Brook accepting an invitation to join the Colonial Athletic Association starting July 1, 2022, none of the Seawolves’ programs would be eligible to compete for conference championships. With the America East traditionally being a one-bid conference for the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament, that effectively ended Stony Brook’s hopes of participating in March Madness.

Stony Brook athletic director Shawn Heilbron issued a statement saying in part that the school "plans to review all options, legal and otherwise, to address this decision."

But for the time being, the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament is out of the players’ and coaches’ control. All they can do is continue to play and hope for a reversal. That can be easier said than done.

Stony Brook (13-8, 5-3) got off to a slow start Wednesday, with Binghamton taking a 20-12 lead midway through the first half as the Seawolves had five turnovers in the game’s opening 10 minutes. Binghamton (9-10, 6-4) went on an 11-2 run over a span of 4:02 to take a 40-24 lead with 1:28 remaining in the first half before Stony Brook scored the final five points of the half and trailed, 40-29, at the break.

Binghamton shot 50 percent from the field in the first half, compared to Stony Brook’s 30 percent shooting.

Stony Brook pulled the score to within 47-41 with 11:31 remaining in the second half following a three-pointer from Elijah Olaniyi. Binghamton responded with a 6-2 run to take a 53-43 lead with 7:58 remaining in the second half. The Bearcats expanded their lead to 58-45 with 6:33 remaining in the second half.

Jacob Falko had 29 points for Binghamton.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 15 points for Stony Brook. Jahlil Jenkins and Tykei Greene added 12 points each in the loss.

Stony Brook’s lone NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2016 after winning the America East tournament. The Seawolves entered Wednesday second in the America East.

According to a statement from the conference, the America East constitution allows the remaining members to determine if a departing school will be eligible to compete in championships for the remainder of its tenure. The statement said the remaining schools had a "unanimous" vote to disallow Stony Brook from the America East postseason.