Stony Brook vs. Hofstra

Hofstra defeated Stony Brook, 84-81, in a Long Island men's basketball rivalry game Tuesday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant #12 takes a shot from the outside during the first half of a game against Hofstra at at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Jordan McKenzie #10 drives upcourt during the first half against Hofstra at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Hofstra forward Hunter Sabety #33 blocks a shot by Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish #0 during the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda #22 looks to pass around Hofstra forward Joel Angus III #12 during the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Michael Almonacy #2 drives to the net during the first half against Hofstra at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah #15 prepares to go up for a shot over a falling Matija Radovic #1 of Hofstra during the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton #5 goes up for a shot over Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah #15 during the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda #22 sinks a three-point shot during the first half against Hofstra at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Hofstra forward Joel Angus III #12 dunks the ball during the first half of a game against Stony Brook at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Hofstra guard Kenny Wormley #2 and Hofstra forward Matija Radovic #1 box out Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda #22 while waiting for a rebound during the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Hofstra forward Joel Angus III #12 and Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi #3 wait for a rebound during the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.