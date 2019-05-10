COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Stony Brook didn’t want to take the hospitable-host tag too far in women’s lacrosse.

Last year James Madison won its first national title, beating Boston College at LaValle Stadium on the campus of Stony Brook.

The Seawolves faced the Dukes for the first time here Friday evening and stunned the No. 9-ranked team in the country, 10-9, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Field. Senior Nicole Barretta scored the winning goal at 1:41 of sudden death.

SEAWOLVES WIN. SEAWOLVES WIN. SEAWOLVES WIN.



NICOLE BARRETTA WITH THE GAME WINNER IN OT!!!!!!



Stony Brook 10, JMU 9



#SeawolvesUnited | #NCAAWLAX | #AEWLAX pic.twitter.com/lC3CHDL1Um — Stony Brook WLAX (@StonyBrookWLAX) May 130, 2019

Stony Brook standout Ally Kennedy scored with 2:46 left in regulation — her fourth goal of the game — to give her team a 9-8 lead. But JMU tied it at 9 with 1:28 to go on an unassisted goal by Logan Brennan.

JMU won the faceoff and called time with 53 seconds left but turned the ball over in the final seconds, leading to overtime. Stony Brook called time with 2:51 in overtime after winning the faceoff.

Stony Brook, ranked No. 14, has won 12 games in a row. Last year the Seawolves lost to Boston College in the NCAA quarterfinal round.

The Seawolves face tourney host Maryland here at noon on Sunday.

Kennedy, the midfielder of the year in America East, scored her third goal of the game with 15:31 left to play as Stony Brook cut the lead to 7-6.

But JMU responded with a goal by Maddie McDaniel — her fourth — to take an 8-6 advantage with 12:51 remaining.

Stony Brook cut the lead to 8-7 on a goal by Barretta with 12:30 to go. Siobhan Rafferty of the Seawolves scored with 4:45 remaining to tie it.

The Dukes trailed 1-0 and 3-2 before coming alive late in the first half. McDaniel scored two quick goals, the last with just 12 seconds left in the first half, to give JMU a 5-3 lead at intermission.

Maryland resident Sara Moeller, a senior for the Seawolves, cut the margin to 6-5 with 17:59 left in the game.

The Seawolves last lost on March 23, 11-10 to North Florida, and beat Albany 21-7, on May 4 for the America East title, its seventh straight. The previous five wins for the Seawolves were decided by five or more goals.

Stony Brook sophomore midfielder/defender Rachel Williams is from nearby Pasadena, Maryland, and senior attack Moeller transferred to Stony Brook from Maryland-Baltimore County. In RPI rankings through Sunday, Stony Brook was 19th, JMU was 16th and Maryland was first.

Notes & quotes: The Dukes beat Hofstra in the CAA tourney to advance to the NCAA field . . .Seawolves senior Mackenzie Burns took a tumble near midfield late in the first half but remained in the game . . . Kennedy entered averaging 7.26 shots per contest, the best mark in the nation . . . Junior attackman Grant Ament of Penn State and Boston College star Sam Apuzzo (West Babylon) are among the men’s and women’s finalists for the Tewaaraton Award. The winners will be announced May 30.