Even with No. 1 Albany playing without its leading scorer, it didn’t take long for the Great Danes to prove to Stony Brook why they are the top ranked team in the country.

Host Albany controlled possession throughout the game, with TD Ierlan winning all 24 of the game’s faceoffs, en route to a 13-7 victory over Stony Brook in America East men’s lacrosse action Saturday afternoon.

Albany opened a 4-1 lead Saturday after the first quarter before Stony Brook scored three of the first four goals of the second quarter to cut the Great Danes’ lead to 5-4.

But Albany scored a pair of highlight-reel goals to expand its lead, taking an 8-5 advantage into halftime and continued to separate over the final 30 minutes.

Mike McCannell led the Seawolves with three goals and the defense had a strong outing, forcing 16 turnovers and holding Albany under its scoring average of 15.7 goals per game. Michael Bollinger had 10 saves for Stony Brook.

Tehoka Nanticoke led Albany with two goals and three assists and Kyle McClancy added three goals without its leading scorer Connor Fields, who had 26 goals and 32 assists in the opening nine games, on the field.

Albany — the lone remaining undefeated team in Division I men’s lacrosse — improved to 10-0, including 3-0 in America East play. Stony Brook fell to 3-6 on the season and 2-1 in the conference.