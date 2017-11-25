Stony Brook rolls past Lehigh in FCS playoff game

Stony Brook football coach Chuck Priore consistently preaches the importance of establishing a running game and stopping the opponent’s rushing attack and in the most important game of the season, the Seawolves did exactly that.

The Seawolves rushed for 354 yards with four different players rushing for touchdowns and had 622 total yards in a 59-29 victory over Lehigh in a FCS playoff game at LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook (10-2) will play at No. 1 James Madison, the defending national champions, Saturday at 2 p.m. in the second round of the playoffs.

Donald Liotine led the ground game with 133 yards, his fourth 100-yard rushing game of his Stony Brook career, and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Stacey Bedell added 82 yards on 11 rushes and a touchdown and Jordan Gowins had 59 yards on 10 rushes with two touchdowns. Sherman Alston Jr. added a 47-yard touchdown for the final score of the game.

The Stony Brook defense disrupted a Lehigh offense scoring at least 34 points in each of its final six games throughout the contest, with most points coming after the game was decidedly out of hand.

Stony Brook, ranked No. 10 in the FCS STATS rankings and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, struck first on Liotine’s 2-yard TD run up the middle on third and goal with 14:45 remaining in the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

Lehigh (5-7) responded with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brad Mayes to Gatlin Casey with 11:58 left in the second quarter to cap off an eight play, 71-yard drive to tie the score at 7.

After Nick Courtney’s 28-yard field goal gave Stony Brook a 10-7 lead with 8:37 left in second quarter, the Stony Brook defense forced a three-and-out. The offense took over from there and Bedell’s 5-yard touchdown run extended the Seawolves’ lead to 17-7 with 4:05 remaining in the first half.

Lehigh botched the ensuing kickoff and Stony Brook’s Isaiah White recovered the kickoff at Lehigh’s 29-yard line, to begin a drive that would result in the Seawolves’ third rushing touchdown of the game after Gowins’ 1-yard touchdown run to take a 24-7 lead. Lehigh had the final touchdown of the half to cut Stony Brook’s lead to 24-14.

Stony Brook wasted little time in the second half as Bedell rattled off a 30-yard run followed by Joe Carbone finding a wide open Cal Daniels in the middle of the field for a 40-yard touchdown to take a 31-14 lead 44 seconds into the second half. Liotine rushed for his second score of the game -- a 12-yard run -- to take a 38-14 lead with 12:03 remaining in the third quarter.

Harrison Jackson reeled in a 76-yard touchdown from Joe Carbone with 14:49 remaining in the game to extend the Seawolves’ lead to 45-21 and Gowins added a 15-yard touchdown to take a 52-29 lead with 5:11 remaining for the game.

Stony Brook tied a school record with 10 wins this season, last done in 2012, the last time the Seawolves reached the postseason. Stony Brook improved to 3-2 in its three postseason trips, including 3-0 in home contests.