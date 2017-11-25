TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 50° Good Evening
Overcast 50° Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

FCS playoffs: Stony Brook vs. Lehigh

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Stony Brook rolled to a 59-29 win over Lehigh in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore looks on during a timeout against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins rushes for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins rushes for a touchdown against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone takes the snap
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone takes the snap against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Nick Anderson runs for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook wide receiver Nick Anderson runs for a first down after completing a pass from Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Chris Cooper tackles Lehigh
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook defensive back Chris Cooper tackles Lehigh running back Dominick Bragalone in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook tight end Cal Daniels (45) and
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook tight end Cal Daniels (45) and teammates celebrate after he rushes for a touchdown against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Andrew Trent fights for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook wide receiver Andrew Trent fights for extra yardage against Lehigh defensive back Quentin Jones in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook players celebrate a touchdown by running
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook players celebrate a touchdown by running back Donald Liotine against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins rushes for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins rushes for a touchdown as Lehigh defensive back Divine Buckrham attempts to defend in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook linebacker Shayne Lawless moves in to
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook linebacker Shayne Lawless moves in to sack Lehigh quarterback Brad Mayes in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone makes a superman
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone makes a superman gesture on the sideline after throwing a pass for a touchdown against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore directs from
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore directs from the sidelines against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook offensive lineman Jonathan Haynes lifts running
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook offensive lineman Jonathan Haynes lifts running back Jordan Gowins after he rushes for a touchdown against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone hands the football
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone hands the football off to Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone hands the ball
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone hands the ball off to Stony Brook wide receiver Sherman Alston Jr. against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins scores a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins scores a touchdown on a one-yard rush against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell takes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell takes the hand off from Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell tumbles in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell tumbles in the end zone after rushing and diving for a touchdown against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook tight end Cal Daniels fights for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook tight end Cal Daniels fights for extra yardage against Lehigh linebacker Keith Woetzel in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson looks on against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine runs the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine runs the ball against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone warms up on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone warms up on the field against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook place kicker Alex Lucansky kicks off
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook place kicker Alex Lucansky kicks off to start the game against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone passes against Lehigh
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone passes against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Nick Anderson leaps over
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook wide receiver Nick Anderson leaps over Lehigh defensive back Kareem Montgomery for a first down run after completing a pass from Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine runs the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine runs the ball against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone takes the snap
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone takes the snap as offensive lineman Mason Zimmerman, left, and offensive lineman Anthony Catapano block against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell and Stony
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell and Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone talk on the sideline against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Nick Anderson, left, and
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook wide receiver Nick Anderson, left, and Stony Brook tight end Cal Daniels react against Lehigh in the first round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Stony Brook players revel after a touchdown by Stony Brook rolls past Lehigh in FCS playoff game
Robby Anderson of the Jets runs the ball Anderson has emerged as Jets’ top receiver
Cam Newton of the Panthers watches the scoreboard Jets vs. Panthers preview
Hofstra forward Rokas Gustys  shoots a foul shot against Gustys scores 1,000th point but Hofstra falls
Magic forward Evan Fournier steals the ball from NBA Insider: Knicks looking for road wins
Nets guard Joe Harris jumps to catch a Nets see winnable games on road trip