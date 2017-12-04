Miscues doom SBU in loss to LIU Brooklyn

There were mistakes aplenty for Stony Brook on Monday night. The Seawolves started taking them on early against LIU Brooklyn and for some time managed to keep bailing themselves out. But in the final minutes, they accumulated too fast for SBU to recover and the flood pulled them under in a 75-71 loss before 953 at Steinberg Wellness Center.

“What can you take away from a game like this?” Bryan Sekunda said, repeating a posed question. “You can’t screw up the little things all game long and expect to win.”

Fouls played a big role in the mounting of miscues. Leading scorer Akwasi Yeboah was limited to nine minutes and spent 18 on the bench in the first half after picking up two quick fouls. Second-leading scorer Tyrell Sturdivant also spent a couple long stretches on the bench and was only in the game 20 minutes.

But fouls weren’t the only mistakes they made. SBU committed 18 turnovers including 10 in the second half. It missed 21 shots inside the three-point arc. And on the free throw line — an issue that has reared its head more than once this season — the Seawolves were an anemic 9-for-17.

“We made unforced turnovers. We missed free throws. We didn’t score on point-blank shots,” coach Jeff Boals said. “We’re just not a good enough team yet to be making those kind of mistakes and overcoming them.”

Stony Brook (3-6) rallied from an eight-point deficit with about seven minutes to play. Sekunda had bookend three-pointers on a 10-1 burst and the second gave the Seawolves a 68-67 lead with 3:06 to play. LIU Brooklyn (4-6) tied the score on the ensuing possession when Joe Hernandez got an offensive rebound, got fouled by Sekunda and then made one of two free throws. Stony Brook’s next possession ended with point guard Jaron Cornish getting blocked at the rim by Hernandez to ignite a break for a Raiquan Clark layup with 2:01 left.

“We made errors and it wasn’t even like they forced us into them,” Cornish said. “This is on us.”

Stony Brook never got back in front. It’s next three possessions ended with a turnover, a shot being blocked and Tyrell Sturdivant making one of two free throws. The back-breaker came after the Seawolves appeared to have gotten a stop in the final minute of a one-point game. Hernandez found Jashuan Agosto open in the corner for a three-pointer and a 73-69 lead with 15 seconds left.

“We were in a 2-3 zone and at the end of the possession, people were not where they were supposed to be,” Boals said.

Cornish had 15 points, Junior Saintel 13 points and Sekunda 12 points on 4-for-6 three-point shooting for SBU. Hernandez had 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting and Clark had 20 points for LIU Brooklyn.