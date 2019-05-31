This was not the encore the Stony Brook University baseball team envisioned. The Seawolves, playing in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament for the first time since 2015, were hammered by host LSU in a first-round regional game.

No. 13 LSU took advantage of a Seawolves pitching staff that struggled to throw strikes. They allowed seven walks and 10 hits and the Tigers scored in each of the first five innings to build a double-digit lead in a 17-3 victory at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Stony Brook (31-22) will play Saturday in the double-elimination tournament against Arizona State (37-18) , which lost 15-3 to Southern Mississippi (38-19) earlier Friday.

The Seawolves opened the scoring in the first inning. Chris Hamilton, 4-for-4 in the game, singled with one out in the opening frame and later scored on a fielder’s choice. The lead would be short-lived as LSU scored five times in the bottom of the inning.

Stony Brook starter Greg Marino was tagged with the loss after giving up seven runs, although only two were earned. Marino was lifted after 1 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits and three walks but shoddy defense helped allow all five first-inning runs to score with two outs.

Relievers Brandon Bonnano and Jared Milch fared no better as the LSU lead grew to 17-2 through five innings. Redshirt junior Aaron Glickstein held the Tigers hitless and struck out four over the final three shutout innings.

In 2012, the last time Stony Brook and LSU met, the Seawolves were a newcomer to the NCAA Tournament and upset the then seventh-ranked Tigers in the Super Regional to qualify for the College World Series.

Friday night was a different story.