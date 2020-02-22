Stony Brook got an early reminder of the survive-and-advance mindset that’s needed as March beckons.

The Seawolves rallied in the final three minutes Saturday night to avoid a bad loss to Maine and escape with a 54-46 win at Island Federal Arena. Redshirt junior guard Makale Foreman hit three free throws to give Stony Brook (18-10, 9-4 America East) the lead with 2:15 left, and hit all seven of his attempts to end the game.

Stony Brook finished the game on a 10-0 run and held Maine scoreless the final 4:34.

“Obviously a tough game. We didn’t shoot the ball well,” Stony Brook coach Geno Ford said. “Huge win. Hard to play that level of defense when you don’t necessarily shoot it as well as you normally shoot it, and our team showed some really good mental toughness.”

Saturday epitomized a trap game, with the Seawolves hosting a woeful Maine team following Thursday’s tough loss to Vermont and in advance of next week’s important games against Albany and Hartford.

Stony Brook also had already bested Maine by 21 points.

This time, the Seawolves were not 21 points better.

The Seawolves appeared listless to start the game, shooting 3-for-14 while committing three turnovers as Maine maintained a lead for most of the half. The Seawolves played stout defense throughout the game, but they could not get on track offensively and it allowed Maine to provide a real scare.

Stony Brook took a 26-22 lead into the break, but Maine eventually built a seven-point lead in the second half and entered the final three minutes ahead 46-45.

Foreman, who scored 16 points but had a 4-for-12 shooting night, got his team to the finish line by keeping his cool at the free-throw line. He hit all three after being fouled with 2:15 remaining to give Stony Brook a 48-46 lead it never relinquished, and he added four more to ice it.

As Foreman hit the clutch free throws, Stony Brook held Maine to 0-for-8 shooting in the final four minutes. The Black Bears’ last basket occurred with 8:30 remaining.

“We shoot free throws every day so it’s normal,” Foreman said. “I don’t try to put pressure on myself. Go in there like nobody is in the gym and knock them down.”

Though Stony Brook held on, its offensive woes are concerning. Stony Brook is clearly missing leading scorer Elijah Olaniyi, who missed his third straight game with a right ankle injury.

Ford said Olaniyi has not come close to practicing and is still day to day.

Stony Brook junior forward Mouhamadou Gueye also is dealing with a leg injury that forced him to exit the game with a little more than seven minutes remaining. Gueye had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Seawolves need those two healthy for the conference tournament, and Stony Brook has the edge to claim the second seed with a two-game lead in the loss column with three games left.

“Getting the two seed would be great and important,” Ford said. “We have to play better offensively than we are playing now.”

Sergio El Darwich paced the Bears (7-20, 3-10) with 18 points.