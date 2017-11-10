This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Stony Brook

Stony Brook vs. Maryland

By Newsday.com
Stony Brook takes on Maryland in a men's basketball game Friday at Nassau Coliseum.

Stony Brook guard Michael Almonacy drives the ball
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Michael Almonacy drives the ball defended by Maryland guard Kevin Huerter during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda defends Maryland forward
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda defends Maryland forward Justin Jackson during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi puts up a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi puts up a shot against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel defends Maryland forward
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel defends Maryland forward Justin Jackson during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu is defended under
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu is defended under the basket by Maryland center Michal Cekovsky during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant drives to the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant drives to the basket defended by Maryland forward Bruno Fernando during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant shoots past Maryland
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant shoots past Maryland center Michal Cekovsky during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda drives to the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda drives to the basket past Maryland guard Dion Wiley and Maryland center Michal Cekovsky during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Jordan McKenzie drives to the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Jordan McKenzie drives to the basket against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Jordan McKenzie passes the ball
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Jordan McKenzie passes the ball defended by Maryland guard Anthony Cowan during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi drives the ball
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi drives the ball defended by Maryland guard Dion Wiley during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah shoots past Maryland
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah shoots past Maryland forward Ivan Bender during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant puts up a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant puts up a shot against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah shoots defended by
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah shoots defended by Maryland forward Bruno Fernando during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

