Stony Brook vs. Maryland

Stony Brook takes on Maryland in a men's basketball game Friday at Nassau Coliseum.

Stony Brook guard Michael Almonacy drives the ball defended by Maryland guard Kevin Huerter during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda defends Maryland forward Justin Jackson during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi puts up a shot against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel defends Maryland forward Justin Jackson during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu is defended under the basket by Maryland center Michal Cekovsky during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant drives to the basket defended by Maryland forward Bruno Fernando during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant shoots past Maryland center Michal Cekovsky during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda drives to the basket past Maryland guard Dion Wiley and Maryland center Michal Cekovsky during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Jordan McKenzie drives to the basket against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Jordan McKenzie passes the ball defended by Maryland guard Anthony Cowan during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi drives the ball defended by Maryland guard Dion Wiley during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah shoots past Maryland forward Ivan Bender during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant puts up a shot against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA Division I basketball game at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.