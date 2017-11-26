Stony Brook vs. Bucknell

The Stony Brook men's basketball team fell to Bucknell, 85-76, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel #11 takes a free throw during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah #15 takes a free throw during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his offense during the second half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu #1 drives to the basket past Bucknell forward Bruce Moore #13 during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu #1 takes a free throw during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant #12 sinks a layup during the first half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu #1 goes up for a shot over Bucknell guard Jimmy Sotos #3 during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals talks to his team during a time out in the second half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals reacts to a call during the second half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu #1 goes up for a shot over Bucknell forward Bruce Moore #13 during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish #0 drives to the net while defended by Bucknell forward Bruce Moore #13 during the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his defense during the first half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi #3 goes up for a shot over Bucknell forward Bruce Moore #13 during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals talks to his team on a time out during the second half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish #0 goes up for a layup over Bucknell forward Nate Sestina #4 and forward Bruce Moore #13 late in the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis watches from the sideline during the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant #12 takes a free throw during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant #12 reacts to hitting a three-pointer during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda #22 takes a shot from the outside late in the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant #12 goes up under the basket during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.