Stony Brook vs. Bucknell

The Stony Brook men's basketball team fell to Bucknell, 85-76, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel #11 takes a free throw during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah #15 takes a free throw during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his offense during the second half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu #1 drives to the basket past Bucknell forward Bruce Moore #13 during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu #1 takes a free throw during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his offense during the second half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant #12 sinks a layup during the first half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu #1 goes up for a shot over Bucknell guard Jimmy Sotos #3 during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals talks to his team during a time out in the second half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals reacts to a call during the second half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu #1 goes up for a shot over Bucknell forward Bruce Moore #13 during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his offense during the second half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah #15 takes a free throw during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish #0 drives to the net while defended by Bucknell forward Bruce Moore #13 during the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his defense during the first half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi #3 goes up for a shot over Bucknell forward Bruce Moore #13 during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals talks to his team on a time out during the second half against Bucknell at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish #0 goes up for a layup over Bucknell forward Nate Sestina #4 and forward Bruce Moore #13 late in the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis watches from the sideline during the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant #12 takes a free throw during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant #12 reacts to hitting a three-pointer during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda #22 takes a shot from the outside late in the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant #12 goes up under the basket during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi #3 takes a foul shot during the second half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Nov. 26, 2017.

