Stony Brook basketball accepts invitation to join CAA, source says

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Stony Brook has accepted an invitation to join the Colonial Athletic Association, according to a university official, and the move will be announced by conference commissioner Joe D’Antonio on Tuesday morning. The official requested anonymity because the formal announcement had not been made.

The move will put the Seawolves in the same conference as Long Island rival Hofstra, not only raising the stakes on their annual men’s basketball game but adding a second meeting each season. Stony Brook is expected to begin competing in the CAA in the 2022-23 school year.

The Seawolves already play football in the CAA. The rest of their programs currently compete in the America East Conference.

Stony Brook will not be the only school that the CAA adds. Monmouth is expected to depart the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for the Colonial. There could be other additions as well.

James Madison has announced that it is leaving the CAA to join the football-centric Sun Belt Conference. JMU has won or shared the conference title in five of the last seven football seasons.

Newsday reporter Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin returned in 2018 to Newsday, where he writes about high schools, colleges and baseball. He's been a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 2011.

