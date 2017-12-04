Stony Brook vs. LIU Brooklyn

Stony Brook fell to LIU Brooklyn, 75-71, in a men's basketball game on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn.

Stony Brook's Tyrell Sturdivant shoots from outside against LIU Brooklyn at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu gets under the basket against LIU Brooklyn at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017

Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu goes against LIU Brooklyn's Raiquan Clark at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu gets held by LIU Brooklyn's Julian Batts at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook's Jaron Cornish gets the basket against LIU Brooklyn at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017

Stony Brook's Jaron Cornish crashes up the middle and gets fouled against LIU Brooklyn at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniyi shoots from outside against LIU Brooklyn at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook's Jaron Cornish gets inside against LIU Brooklyn at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu gets held by LIU Brooklyn's Julian Batts at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu goes inside against LIU Brooklyn at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.