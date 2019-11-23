Geno Ford could not stop gushing. He would not stop gushing

About his team. About the opponent. About what he had just witnessed.

And with reason. Though the calendar reads November, what took place inside a tiny gym in Staten Island would not be out of place in March.

“I’m going to be honest: I thought that was as good a college basketball game I’ve been in in years,” Ford said, minutes after the Stony Brook Seawolves’ pulsating 87-84 overtime win over the Wagner Seahawks Saturday afternoon at the Spiro Sports Center on Staten Island. “It doesn’t happen a lot during the season, but it’s kind of one of those games where it’s unfortunate that someone loses. Usually when you lose, you kind of deserve it because you didn’t play well or the other team is just better. That was as back and forth of a game I’ve been involved in in a long time.”

And it took the kind of detail play whose importance become paramount in postseason tournaments in order for Stony Brook (5-2, 0-0) to win its fifth straight game. Trailing 84-82, Mouhamadou Gueye was fouled grabbing an offensive rebound. The 6’9 junior made the first free throw but missed the second.

Only to have the ball bounce to Elijah Olaniyi who got it back to Gueye at the free throw line extended where he knocked down the go-ahead jumper with 1.1 seconds left.

Leaving Wagner coach Bashir Mason frustrated with his team.

“You don’t do the fundamentals, free throw box outs, take care of the ball in those pressure situations, the ball [doesn’t] bounce your way and those guys handled those situations tonight much better than us,” said Mason said after the Seahawks dropped to 2-4. “And I think they deserved to win.”

On the ensuing inbound, Nigel Jackson turned the ball over when his inbounds pass hit an overhead beam. Stony Brook got the ball back, and Olaniyi made two free throws to seal the win.

Makale Foreman led the Seawolves with 23 points. Olaniyi finished with 18. Gueye had 12 points--10 in the second half--and nine rebounds. Andrew Garcia also recorded a 12-point performance.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you we have the best talent that I’ve ever been around--we’ve got talent, we’ve got a lot of talent--but it’s the best chemistry,” Ford said. “It’s honestly something I’ve never seen. It speaks to the whole character of the whole roster. ...I’ve just not been around a group of guys who like each other like these guys do.”

Chemistry is an undoubtedly important element for any team. So, too, is quality shooting. And the Seawolves had that, as they made exactly 50 percent of their shots from the field (31 for 62), and 54.2 percent of their three-point attempts (13 for 24).

The game was the eighth all-time meeting between the America East and Northeast Conference programs. Even with the win, Stony Brook trails 5-3. Wagner had won the previous matchup, 58-54, in the 2010-11 season while Stony Brook won its previous game against the Seahawks at Spiro Sports Center, 72-48, during the 2009-10 campaign.

Jackson led the Seahawks with 22. Tyrone Nesby IV had 19, while Elijah Ford chipped in with 15, and Alex Morales scored 14 points.