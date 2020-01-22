When it was over, Geno Ford sat in the small anteroom with Mouhamadou Gueye and Andrew Garcia at his side and delivered a harsh truth.

Details matter.

“Sometimes with us it’s [that] we’re not making shots so we don’t do the little things,” Ford said after Stony Brook dropped an 83-79 decision to Binghamton Tuesday night at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

The Seawolves fell to 13-8 overall and 4-2 in America East Conference play.

Elijah Olaniyi led Stony Brook with 20 points, all in the second half. Gueye contributed a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Garcia also finished with 16 in the first of two regular season meetings between the America East rivals. They will conclude the regular season series Feb. 12 at the Events Center in Binghamton.

Sam Sessoms led all scorers with 25 as Binghamton (8-11, 2-5). Pierre Sarr had 19 points and 14 rebounds.

It was a fight throughout for the Seawolves, who trailed 40-35 at halftime. Stony Brook never led at any point in the opening 20 minutes, and fell behind by as much as nine points three times in the half, although Anthony Ochefu’s outback at the buzzer cut the deficit to five. Stony Brook shot 13-for-33 in the first half while the Bearcats went 17-for 35.

Olayni’s two free throws 3:50 into the second half put the Seawolves ahead for the first time, 44-43.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

From that point, the teams traded baskets, and neither able to open anything resembling a lead until Makale Foreman made a three-pointer and Olaniyi’s layup on consecutive possessions to give the Seawolves a 77-73 advantage.

Sessoms cut the lead to 77-76 with a three, and his three-point play with 1:32 left allowed the Bearcats to regain the lead, 79-77. On the very next possession, Sessoms’ straightaway 3 extended the Binghamton lead to 82-77.

“If you want to win a championship,” Ford said, “You [have] to find a way to win at home. I thought there were a lot of things that hurt us.”

SBU women win 16th straight

Kaela Hilaire had 17 points and India Pagan added 16 as the visiting Stony Brook women defeated Binghamton, 67-60. Victoria Johnson had 13 points for Stony Brook (19-1, 7-0 America East) which won its 16th straight game. The team made program history Tuesday, for the first time receiving a vote in the USA TODAY/WBCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.

SBU women win 16th straight

Kaela Hilaire had 17 points and India Pagan added 16 as the visiting Stony Brook women defeated Binghamton, 67-60. Victoria Johnson had 13 points for Stony Brook (19-1, 7-0 America East) which won its 16th straight game. The women's team made program history Tuesday, for the first time receiving a vote in the USA TODAY/WBCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.