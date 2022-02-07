Just a week ago, the Seawolves had won five of seven conference games and sat in second place in the America East. With conference season picking up and March one month away, everything seemed positive for the Seawolves.

Then Stony Brook was hit with devastating news. On Wednesday, the America East Conference deemed all Stony Brook athletic teams ineligible for conference tournaments because of its impending move to the Colonial Athletic Association, which starts next season. This basically eliminated Stony Brook from NCAA Tournament contention.

Nothing has been the same for the Seawolves since.

Stony Brook dropped its third straight game, losing 67-65 to New Hampshire in an America East contest at Island Federal Credit Union Arena Monday evening. Stony Brook falls to 13-10 overall, including 5-5 in the conference.

"We’ve just got to dig in and be a little bit tougher," coach Geno Ford said. "It’s not like we are way off, but we’ve got to be a little bit tougher to get over the hump."

And it’s Stony Brook’s second-straight loss in the closing seconds.

New Hampshire’s Jayden Martinez scored off an offensive rebound as time expired after an airball by Qon Murphy. Just 13 seconds before that, Stony Brook’s Juan Felix Rodriguez made a falling layup to tie the score at 65.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Tough week for us," Ford said. "Two buzzer-beaters in a row. We just got to rally and I don’t know at what point we will have had enough and we’ll play with enough pizzazz to get over the hump. Hopefully, that’s Wednesday night."

New Hampshire (10-9, 5-5) went on a 19-2 run spanning 6:43 to take a 27-18 lead with 4:17 remaining in the first half. Stony Brook trailed 34-29 at halftime and shot 16% from deep on the game. "We’re a perimeter team," Ford said. "And 4-for-25 isn’t going to beat anybody."

Murphy had 26 points for New Hampshire. Tykei Greene led Stony Brook with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Stony Brook has fallen from second in the conference to tied for fifth after the announcement from the America East. All three losses came from teams that entered the game with a worse conference record than the Seawolves.

"From my spot, we have to get ready to play every game and we’ve got to be better," Ford said. "And whatever we’re trying has been enough to get us close but you know, they don’t hand out close to winning awards. It’s winning and losing."