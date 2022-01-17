It was not artistic. It was not aesthetically pleasing.

And that was exactly what Geno Ford wanted — and needed — to see.

"I thought we played really hard," the Stony Brook men's basketball coach said after his team's 65-51 win over UMBC at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Monday.

Stony Brook, the preseason favorite to win the America East, has won two of its three conference games and improved to 10-6 overall.

And while the result mattered, it paled in comparison to how Stony Brook played. It was the Seawolves' first game after a 98-65 loss to Vermont on Jan. 12 in which they allowed 19 made three-pointers.

Against the conference’s highest scoring team, the Seawolves held the Retrievers to 30.8% shooting from the field (16-for-52) and 19.2% shooting from beyond the arc (5-for-26).

"When we’re locked in on both ends, it’s hard to be beat us," said Jahlil Jenkins, who led the Seawolves with 17 points, 15 of which were scored in the second half.

Tykei Greene recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Roberts finished with 11.

"Today, we really took pride in our defense," Jenkins said.

It showed.

Ten minutes into the game, the Seawolves trailed 17-8, even though UMBC missed 8 of 12 shots, including 6 of 8 from three-point range and committed three turnovers. For its part, Stony Brook misfired on 12 of 16 shots from the field and turned the ball over four times in the stretch. Nor did it aid the fourth-best three-point shooting team in the conference’s cause that it missed its first seven attempts before Greene ended the drought with 5:35 left in the half.

Even though the Seawolves shot 38.2% from the field (13-for-34) and 20% from three (2-for-10), Stony Brook ended the final 10 minutes of the half on a 21-9 run to build a 29-26 lead at halftime.

"Offensively, we left some points on the table," Ford said. "Luckily, Jahlil Jenkins got it cooking a little bit in the second half. Tykei was consistent throughout but we needed another guy to put points on the board and Jahlil ... in the second half was clearly that guy. He did a great job."

The possession-by-possession nature of the game continued in the second half. Unlike the opening 20 minutes, however, Stony Brook was able to convert shot attempts with efficiency. The Seawolves converted 13 of 30 shots, and as a result were able to slowly extend their advantage, leading by as much as 18 points late in the game.

"We played fast," Jenkins said. "When we play fast, it’s hard to beat us."