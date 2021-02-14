Lack of three-point shooting trips Stony Brook in loss to Vermont

Failures from beyond the arc continue to hamper the Stony Brook men’s basketball team.

The Seawolves rank last in the America East in three-point percentage. The struggles from deep proved a key differential yet again in their 61-57 road loss at Vermont Sunday afternoon.

Stony Brook shot 5-for-21 (23.8%) from beyond the arc, including a miss by Frankie Policelli on a shot to tie out of a timeout by with seven seconds remaining. The Seawolves called a timeout with 14 seconds left, but due to Vermont’s strong free-throw shooting guards, coach Geno Ford opted to try to tie the score with a three-pointer rather than try for a quick two-pointer and foul.

"We got our best shooter a shot, it was a hard shot, they covered it well," Ford said. "It was not an easy look."

Vermont (9-3, 9-3) shot 10-for-26 (38.5%) from deep and leads the conference shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Stony Brook is shooting 29.6% from deep this season.

"At one point, they were 6-for-9 and we were 2-for-9 from three late in the first half and you look up at the scoreboard and we’re down two," Ford said. "Well, it sure would be nice to have 4-for-9 from three both ways, that’s a 12-point swing right there. So we’re getting beat at the three-point line."

Ford said Sunday’s loss felt like a "stomach punch" because he thought the Seawolves played tough and well enough to win. Ford added he felt the team "poured their hearts and souls out."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Today, we deserved to win against a really good team on the road," Ford said. "But came up one possession short."

Juan Felix Rodriguez had 24 points for Stony Brook (8-12, 6-8).

The Seawolves trailed, 28-26, at halftime. Vermont opened a 50-37 lead midway through the second half before Stony Brook brought the score to within one possession in the final seconds.

The Seawolves enter the final weekend of the season knowing they likely won’t have home matchups in the America East tournament. But after dropping four straight, Stony Brook looks to enter the conference tournament off a victory or two after a back-to-back at Albany Saturday and Sunday.

"We are doing everything well enough to make a run in the tournament except shooting threes," Ford said. "We can’t keep shooting (5-for-21), but it’s kind of what we are doing."