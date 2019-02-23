Tom Haun provided Stony Brook with a much-needed lift on Saturday.

The Ronkonkoma native led the way for the Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team with three goals and one assist, as the Seawolves held on for a 13-11 road victory over Brown. The win marked Stony Brook’s first of the season and improved the team to 1-1.

Haun, a junior attacker, scored his final goal with 2:53 remaining in the third to secure his seventh career hat trick. He was followed up by Patrick Kaschalk’s score at the 1:24 mark to extend the Stony Brook lead to 13-6 entering the fourth.

Coming off a 17-4 home loss to Penn State in the season-opener Feb. 16, Stony Brook coach Jim Nagle was pleased in how his team responded on the road against a quality non-conference opponent. He also credited junior goalie Michael Bollinger (Holbrook), who came up with a crucial stop with 28 seconds remaining, on his 12-save performance and 10th career victory.

“I am proud of the way our team hung on through the end of game against a well coached, very up tempo Brown team,” Nagle said. “We are definitely learning a lot from our early season adversity. Bollinger gets the game ball with some big saves down the stretch.”

Layton Harrell and Chris Pickel Jr. (Bayport) also sparked Stony Brook with two goals apiece. Harrell tacked on an assist as well. Jack Walsh made his own key contribution for the Seawolves with a goal and three assists.

Five consecutive goals from Darian Cook brought Brown to within 13-11 with 2:02 remaining, but the Seawolves hung on for the win.

Cook found Luke McCaleb for the opening goal 48 seconds in, but Stony Brook recorded the next three goals and never looked back. Once Haun fired in his second at the 4:04 mark of the opening quarter, he provided the Seawolves a lead they would never surrender.

A Connor Grippe (Setauket) goal with 1:12 remaining in the first half gave Stony Brook an 8-4 lead at the half. The Seawolves proceeded to outscore the Bears 5-1 in the third and opened a seven-goal advantage going into the fourth.

Stony Brook will visit Hofstra (2-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.