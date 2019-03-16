Stony Brook loses first conference game to Hartford

With three goals scored in about two minutes, the Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team was on its way to a potential comeback.

But time ran out.

The Seawolves fought back but not in time, losing their first conference game against Hartford, 12-11, in American East, Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Connecticut.

Hartford (1-6, 1-0 AE) had the Seawolves (3-4, 0-1 AE) playing catch-up all game.

The Hawks flew out the gate with three unanswered goals before the midway point of the first quarter. Tom Haun scored the lone goal for the Seawolves in the first but 27 seconds later, the Hawks scored for the final goal in the quarter.

The second quarter was all Seawolves with goals by Patrick Kaschalk, Devin O’Leary and Connor Grippe. That put Stony Brook within one goal to end the half, 5-4.

Hartford was having none of that. They outscored the Seawolves 6-3 in the third quarter for a score of 11-7.

In a two-minute span, Cory VanGinhoven, Kaschalk and Grippe each scored a goal to put Stony Brook back within one point, 12-11, with 39 seconds remaining in the fourth.

Grippe and VanGinhoven each took shots in the final seconds but were both wide.

Grippe recorded his first hat trick of the season. Kaschalk added two goals. Jack Walsh had three assists and one goal. Michael Bollinger made 15 saves.

The Seawolves come home next week to face UMBC (1-4).