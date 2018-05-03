TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
72° Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook men’s lacrosse falls to Vermont in semifinals

The No. 3 seed Catamounts end the Seawolves’ season in the America East Championships.

Stony Brook Head Coach Jim Nagle watches from

Stony Brook Head Coach Jim Nagle watches from the sideline during the first half at Stony Brook University's LaValle Stadium on Feb 24, 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Owen O’Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
Print

The Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team’s season came to an end in the America East Championships semifinals Thursday.

No. 3 Vermont scored the first four goals of the second half in its 8-4 victory over No. 2 Stony Brook Thursday at Albany University. It’s the third straight year the Seawolves’ season ended at the conference semifinals.

Mike McCannell had two goals and Wayne White added a goal and an assist as Stony Brook closed its season at 7-8. The Seawolves finished as co-regular season champions with a 5-1 record in conference play.

“I’m proud of my team, a very young team to be co-regular season champions” coach Jim Nagle said. “The future’s real bright and hats off to Vermont today. We just couldn’t seem to put the ball in the cage.”

Stony Brook had 30 shots Thursday, including 20 on net, but Nick Washuta had 16 saves for Vermont (12-3). Ian MacKay had five goals and an assist for the Catamounts.

“I thought we had a lot of opportunities,” Nagle said. “But you know, sometimes young guys just don’t convert as older guys and certainly MacKay was big for them.”

The Seawolves and Vermont were nearly even on every significant stat, with Vermont holding an 8-7 advantage on faceoffs and 23-22 advantage on ground balls.

Stony Brook turned the ball over 12 times compared with the Seawolves’ 13. Stony Brook had 20 shots on goal compared with the Catamounts’ 17 shots on net, as Michael Bollinger finished with nine saves for the Seawolves.

“We had a lot of what I would consider pretty close opportunities and their goalie’s good,” Nagle said. “From an offensive mindset, you never want to give him credit but he’s a good goalie and we didn’t convert and he made some saves.”

By Owen O’Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com

New York Sports

Form left, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Brett Yankees rally in ninth to take three of four from Astros
The Red Bulls' striker Bradley Wright-Phillips has 10 Red Bulls’ Wright-Phillips a force against NYCFC
Jason Vargas of the Mets stands on the Vargas’ 2nd poor start dooms Mets as Braves sweep
Matt Harvey of the Mets walks through the Lennon: Mets’ good deGrom news shortlived
The Astros' Brian McCann is safe on the Torres continues to show he fits in
Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson pulls in a Lawyer: Arrest warrant for Jets’ Anderson lifted