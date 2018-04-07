TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook men’s lax can’t hang in there with Princeton

Three Tigers score four goals each as the Seawolves drop to 4-7 on the season with three regular-season games to go.

Stony Brook's Chris Pickel carries the ball during the first half at LaValle Stadium on Feb 24. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

The Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team fell short in its final tuneup before the conference season takes over.

Host Princeton defeated Stony Brook, 16-8, in non-conference men’s lacrosse action Saturday afternoon. The Seawolves fell to 4-7 on the season and Princeton improved to 4-5.

“Today was another learning experience for our team,” coach Jim Nagle said. “Our main focus now returns to the meat of our conference schedule.”

Princeton outshot Stony Brook 41-28 and controlled possession throughout the game, winning 18 of 27 faceoffs and picking up 32 ground balls to Stony Brook’s 23. The Seawolves also turned the ball over 11 times, compared with five Princeton turnovers.

Chris Pickel Jr. had two goals for Stony Brook, and Wayne White, Tom Haun and Patrick Kaschalk each added a goal and an assist in the loss.

Michael Sowers had four goals and five assists and Chris Brown and Austin Sims each had four goals for the Tigers, who opened a 6-2 lead after the first quarter and extended that to 10-3 at halftime.

Jack Walsh, who had an assist for Stony Brook, has at least a point in nine straight games,

Stony Brook returns home Saturday against Vermont for the first of its final three conference games before the postseason begins. The Seawolves have a 2-1 record in America East play, the loss to Albany, ranked No. 1 in the country.

By Owen O’Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com

