Anthony Roberts, Jahlil Jenkins help Stony Brook pull away from Albany

Anthony Roberts of the Stony Brook Seawolves puts up a shot in the first half against the Maine Black Bears at Island Federal Arena on Jan. 8. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Anthony Roberts scored 18 points, including three jumpers during a 12-2 run late in the second half as Stony Brook built a 14-point lead on the way to an 86-75 victory over host Albany on Saturday night.

Jahlil Jenkins had 16 points and four assists, Tykei Greene had 14 points and eight rebounds and Frankie Policelli had 12 points and five rebounds for the Seawolves (12-6, 4-1 America East).

Jamel Horton led Albany (7-11, 3-3) with 18 points and five assists.

Stony Brook shot 55.8%, including 47.6% (10-for-21) on three-pointers.

Jenkins had eight of his points, including two threes, during a 15-4 Seawolves’ spurt that spanned the final two minutes of the first half and the first three minutes of the second.

Jaden Sayles had 10 points, including four free throws during Stony Brook’s 12-2 run in the second half.

