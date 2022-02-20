Stony Brook comeback falls just short at Hartford
Moses Flowers scored 24 points, including a three-pointer that triggered an 11-0 second-half run, then host Hartford held off a late rally by Stony Brook, 74-70, on Sunday.
The 11-0 surge by the Hawks (9-17, 7-7 America East) turned a one-point deficit into a 56-46 lead with 7:01 left in the game.
The Seawolves (16-12, 8-7) battled back. Clutch threes by Tyler Stephenson-Moore with 39 seconds left and Anthony Roberts with 24 seconds left got it to 71-69. Tykei Greene then hit one of two free throws with 17 seconds left to make it 71-70.
Flowers hit one of two free throws with 15 seconds left for a 72-70 lead, then Roberts missed a jumper with 1 second left. Briggs McClain then hit two free throws to close it out for Hartford.
Greene had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Roberts scored 13 and Stephenson-Moore 11 for the Seawolves, who shot 36.1%, including 8-for-26 (30.8%) on threes.
SBU opened the game on a 7-0 run and led by seven two more times, the last at 32-25 with 2:40 left in the first half.
Austin Williams had 16 points for Hartford, including four in the key 11-0 run.
Stony Brook had beaten Hartford, 88-82, on Saturday in the first of back-to-back games.