TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook comeback falls just short at Hartford

Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene shoots a

Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene shoots a free throw against the Hartford Hawks in the second half of an NCAA America East men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Print

Moses Flowers scored 24 points, including a three-pointer that triggered an 11-0 second-half run, then host Hartford held off a late rally by Stony Brook, 74-70, on Sunday.

The 11-0 surge by the Hawks (9-17, 7-7 America East) turned a one-point deficit into a 56-46 lead with 7:01 left in the game.

The Seawolves (16-12, 8-7) battled back. Clutch threes by Tyler Stephenson-Moore with 39 seconds left and Anthony Roberts with 24 seconds left got it to 71-69. Tykei Greene then hit one of two free throws with 17 seconds left to make it 71-70.

Flowers hit one of two free throws with 15 seconds left for a 72-70 lead, then Roberts missed a jumper with 1 second left. Briggs McClain then hit two free throws to close it out for Hartford.

Greene had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Roberts scored 13 and Stephenson-Moore 11 for the Seawolves, who shot 36.1%, including 8-for-26 (30.8%) on threes.

SBU opened the game on a 7-0 run and led by seven two more times, the last at 32-25 with 2:40 left in the first half.

Austin Williams had 16 points for Hartford, including four in the key 11-0 run.

Stony Brook had beaten Hartford, 88-82, on Saturday in the first of back-to-back games.

By Newsday staff and wire reports

New York Sports

Ilya Sorokin #30 and Noah Dobson #8 of
Another point gets away from Isles in shootout loss to Canadiens
Senators left wing Alex Formenton is unable to
Shesterkin makes 29 saves as Rangers edge Senators
Leo Komarov of Team Finland stands with his
Trotz, Isles happy to see ex-mate Komarov win Olympic gold
Mets player Brett Baty speaking to reporters in
In Baty and Vientos, Mets have pair of talented young third basemen
Tim Horton is measured up for a Rangers
Graves, other former Rangers pay tribute to Emile Francis
Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello watches his team
Will Lamoriello be a seller or buyer?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?