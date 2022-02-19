It was a moment that encapsulated the last month of the season for Tykei Greene.

The junior guard had a full head of steam sprinting toward the basket in front of Stony Brook’s bench. Teammates and defenders were nowhere in sight. The occasion called for showtime.

Green leaped, twisted his body almost 180 degrees and double-pumped before throwing down a reverse two-handed jam that would rival any dunk at the NBA Dunk Contest in Cleveland.

"He’s been just outstanding," Stony Brook coach Geno Ford said of Greene, a few minutes after the Seawolves’ 88-82 win over Hartford on Saturday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Stony Brook, which improved to 16-11, 8-6 in the America East Conference, has four games remaining this season, beginning with Sunday’s rematch with the Hawks at Reich Family Pavilion in West Hartford.

Greene had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Roberts led Stony Brook with 27 points, including a three-pointer and four free throws in the final 49 seconds. Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 17.

"He’s played like a first-team all-league guy for a month," Ford continued about Greene. "His performance in the last eight ballgames, if you just pulled those stats, they’re as good as anybody in the conference."

And on this night, Stony Brook needed Greene to lead the way to its third win out of its last four games. Soon after Greene’s dunk, Hartford outscored the Seawolves 34-22 in a span of 11:14 to cut the lead from 13 to one.

That was as close as the Hawks got, as Stony Brook outscored Hartford 16-11 over the final 5:11.

"When we win," Ford said, "we outscore you."

Facing a team that is allowing opponents to make 35.3% of their three-point attempts, the Seawolves’ plan of attack was clear from the opening tip: Shoot the three. Make the three. Stony Brook’s first four baskets were three-pointers. It took Jaden Sayles’ free throw 5:26 into the game for the Seawolves to record a point that was not a three-pointer, and Stephenson-Moore’s layup 28 seconds later was the first basket from the field that was not a three.

Stony Brook led 42-30 at the half, after shooting 6-for-12 from three, and 9-for-18 from two, both 50%.

As impressive as the offensive attack was, Stony Brook’s defense, which has been a seasonlong issue, was its equal. The Seawolves limited the Hawks to 43.3% shooting from the field (13-for-30), including forcing the nation’s 40th-best three-point shooting team to miss 13 of its 14 attempts from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes.

"We did some good things defensively early," Ford said.

Austin Williams led the Hawks (8-17, 6-7) with 27 points. David Shriver added 16, Moses Flowers contributed 14 and Traci Carter had 10.