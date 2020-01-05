TODAY'S PAPER
Makale Foreman, Miles Latimer lead Stony Brook men in America East opener

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman shoots a free

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman shoots a free throw against Brown at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Dec. 7, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
ORONO, Maine  — Makale Foreman scored 22 points and Miles Latimer scored 14 and Stony Brook beat Maine, 73-52, in an America East Conference opener on Sunday.

Elijah Olaniyi and Jeff Otchere each scored 11 in the win.

Stony Brook (10-6) never trailed and built a 21-9 lead when Otchere threw down a dunk with 7:26 before halftime. Peter Stumer’s three-pointer five minutes later reduced the Black Bears’ deficit to 29-22, but Otchere made two free throws, Olaniyi made 1 of 2 from the foul line and Foreman hit a three to push the lead back to double digits to end the half.

Andrew Fleming’s three 2 1/2 minutes into the second half brought Maine within 37-31, but Foreman and Latimer each wrapped threes around an Olaniyi dunk and the Seawolves led by double figures the rest of the way.

Nedeljko Prijovic led the Black Bears (4-11) with 17 points.

