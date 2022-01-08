When Elijah Olaniyi came back to Stony Brook men’s basketball after a year playing in Miami, he said he did it because he had unfinished business. He led the Seawolves in scoring two seasons ago, proved he could play in the ACC a season later, but that elusive America East championship remained uncrossed on his to-do list.

So he packed his bags for Long Island, and returned to a new team with a slew of transfers that was nonetheless projected in the preseason to win the conference. And then he got hurt.

"Nothing goes according to plan," he said. "You can’t control anything, so I controlled my controllables."

And Saturday, that paid off. Olaniyi, a fifth-year graduate student, made his return to Island Federal Credit Union Arena, and, after two months off, looked like he didn’t miss a step, leading his Seawolves to an 80-72 win over Maine in their conference opener.

Stony Brook led by as many as 21 midway through the second half, but their defense wobbled under the Black Bears’ continued pressure, allowing Maine to draw to within five points with 1:06 to go. Olaniyi’s steal and a thunderous block on the next two possessions stemmed the tide and Juan Felix Rodriguez and Jahlil Jenkins each hit two free throws to push the lead to nine with 22 seconds left.

Olaniyi scored 16 points off the bench, matching a team high, in his first game since Nov. 22. The Seawolves had five players score in double digits, including Tykei Greene (16 points) and Anthony Roberts (15). Maine’s Sam Ihekwoaba led all scorers with 22.

"Adding Elijah gives us a significant uptick because it’s a really good player we’re adding," coach Geno Ford said. "We knew he was ready to play but there’s still game conditioning … Obviously, the final blocked shot to seal the game, he looked more than fine on that play. He made winning plays."

The Seawolves (9-5, 1-0) thoroughly dismantled Maine in the latter part of the first half, breaking a tie at 17 and going on a 14-0 run that was highlighted by Frankie Policelli’s three with 6:03 left; Policelli scored eight of his 14 points during the run. In fact, nearly everything clicked for Stony Brook in the first. Their perimeter defense kept the Bears to 0-for-11 from downtown, they led by as many as 18, and scored 13 points off Maine’s seven turnovers, while allowing no points on the scant three turnovers they committed in that span.

"My teammates and coaches have been telling me to shoot more and be more aggressive," Policelli said. "I kind of made a point that if I see a little bit of space, I’m going to get it up."

But though they went to the break up 43-28, there were some temporary shadows: With 8:42 left in the first, Roberts made contact with a Maine player going after a loose ball and went down hard, clutching his knee. Roberts, who had to be helped off the court and could put no weight on his right knee, made something of an unexpected recovery, however, returning in the second half and hitting a three in the opening minutes.

Maine’s Adefolalrin Adetogun also elbowed Omar Habwe in the face for a flagrant foul with 1:30 left in the first half, which led to Adetogun’s ejection and temperatures rising on the court. Both things were distracting, coach Geno Ford said, and the Seawolves lacked energy in portions of the second half, but they were able to recover in time. Still, they’ll need to shore up their defense and continue to build team chemistry as they grow more accustomed to their new moving parts.

"We can be very, very good," Policelli said. "We have so many weapons, but we’ve got to be able to play off each other and feed off each other and play the right way. We’re still trying to figure that out."

Consider Saturday step one.