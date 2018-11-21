TODAY'S PAPER
Andrew Garcia returns and helps Stony Brook rout Molloy

After 2 1/2 years spent rehabbing his knee, he scores 20 points with 10 rebounds in Seawolves' home opener.

Stony Brook guard Andrew Garcia shoots for a three-point basket against Molloy in the first half of a game at IFCU arena on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
 Andrew Garcia has had many games like the one he played for Stony Brook Wednesday night. They happened in his mind over and over as he spent the better part of two years rehabbing his knee and just waiting to show the potential that made him a high-profile recruit three years ago.

This time, he did it on the court, scoring 20 points and had 10 rebounds in a mere 22 minutes in the Seawolves’ 97-61 victory over Molloy.

“It feels amazing,” Garcia said after having put on a show in front of 2,449 during the team’s home opener. “It has been two and a half years. Last year I came in halfway through the season and I just didn’t really feel good. I had this whole year to get myself ready.”

 Word was that it was a coup for Steve Pikiell to have landed the guard from Harlem, who played high school ball at the Master’s School in Connecticut. But there was some concern that Stony Brook might never see the true Garcia because of the problems with his knee. Who could have foreseen a night like Wednesday? Well, Garcia did, and he wasn’t alone.

“I expected it, to be honest,” said teammate Akwasi Yeboah, honored twice as America East player of the week already this year and also a 20-point, 10-rebound performer Wednesday. “We go at it every day in practice. He makes me better. I’m happy for him to be able to finally play. He has been a very big factor for us, a very big part of the team.”

Garcia had been important down the stretch in Stony Brook’s road opener, a stunning overtime win over George Washington in which the Seawolves recovered from a 22-0 deficit. Stony Brook (4-1) followed that with an equally impressive upset at South Carolina three nights later.

 “It just builds confidence,” Yeboah said. “At the end of the day, our goal is to win the conference championship. So, those were great for us, but we know what we’re focused on and we’re going after it.”

For stretches in this game, the Seawolves had their hands full with the Division II opponent, composed mostly of former Long Island high school standouts. Molloy played well and played hard. But Stony Brook’s height advantage produced a 40-14 disparity on points in the paint. And freshman guards Miles Latimer and Jules Moor scored 14 and 10, respectively, in their home debuts.

 But it was mostly a triumph for Garcia’s effort. He is happy that he chose to stay at Stony Brook after Pikiell left for Rutgers and was replaced by Jeff Boals. He is pleased with the patience Boals and the players have shown. He also would not rule out anything.

 “We expect to win every game,” Garcia said. “It can be Duke, it can be anybody. Whoever plays the hardest will win the game.”

