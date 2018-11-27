TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
37° Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Jaron Cornish, Stony Brook hold off Norfolk State

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish #0 drives the

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish #0 drives the ball up court during the first half at Stony Brook's Island FCU Arena in Stony Brook on Dec. 30, 2017 Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Newsday Staff and The Associated Press
Print

NORFOLK, Va. — Jaron Cornish scored eight of his career-high 22 points in the final 4 minutes, 19 seconds as Stony Brook beat Norfolk State for the second time in 11 days, 72-65, on Tuesday night.

The Seawolves (6-1), who have won four in a row, led 39-32 at the half and built the margin up to 18 points (53-35) on Anthony Ochefu’s jumper with 16:13 left.

SBU led 68-55 after Jeff Otchere’s free throw with 7:32 left but Norfolk (3-5) went on a 9-0 run to pull within four points at 68-64 with 4:46 remaining on Steven Whitley's two free throws.

That’s when Cornish, who shot 8-for-11 and added four assists and five rebounds, went to work. First, he hit a jumper for a five-point lead, then after the Spartan's Nic Thomas hit a three to get it to 70-67, Cornish hit another jumper and a three-pointer to push the lead up to 75-67 with 2:23 to go.

"Really proud of the way the guys stepped up tonight and do what they did in order to pull out this victory," Stony Brook coach Jeff Boals said. "We were able to take care of the ball in the second half and that was definitely key to us winning. We had to play some young guys and younger lineups and they really showed a lot. I'm really happy about the performance that Jaron [Cornish] put together. He was able to lead us down the stretch and to the win."

Akwasi Yeobah had 16 points and seven rebounds and Otchere 12 points and seven boards for SBU. Andrew Garcia scored 11 points.

This is Stony Brook's first 6-1 start in the program's Division I era.

Thomas hit four three-pointers and scored 18 to pace the Spartans (3-5), who lost for the first time in four home games. Mastadi Pitt had 14 points and four assists, and Jordan Butler and Armani Branch scored 10 apiece.

Stony Brook buried 26 of 47 shots from the floor (55 percent), including 9-for-19 from three-point range. The Spartans sank 22 of 48 shots (46 percent). Norfolk State made 8-for-21 from three but were outrebounded 35-19.

By Newsday Staff and The Associated Press

New York Sports

Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Knicks' win streak ended by Pistons
Damyean Dotson #21 of the New York Knicks Dotson stays prepared and produces for Knicks
St. John's LJ Figueroa dunks the ball against Figueroa leads Storm to rout and 6-0 record
Nets coach Kenny Atkinson reacts during the first Nets looking to take advantage of homestand
Yankee manager Aaron Boone joins students from Mount Yankees' Boone hands-on with school experiments
Jets strong safety Jamal Adams reacts after he Jets on defensive about failure to create turnovers