Stony Brook men's basketball schedule defending national champion Virginia as part of non-conference slate

Stony Brook men's basketball head coach Geno Ford

Stony Brook men's basketball head coach Geno Ford speaks at his introductory news conference at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on April 2. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
When Geno Ford was introduced as Stony Brook’s new head basketball coach in April, he promised to aim high in scheduling, saying, “We’re going to look to go play absolutely any Power Five team we can get.”

He followed through on that by getting a game on the road against defending national champion Virginia on Dec. 18.

Also part of the non-conference schedule announced Tuesday is a game at Seton Hall, potentially the favorite in the Big East, on Nov. 9.

The Seawolves open the season by hosting Yale on Nov. 5 and will continue their Long Island rivalry by visiting Hofstra on Dec. 10.

