SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook men's lacrosse season ended by Vermont in America East semifinal 

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
The Stony Brook men’s lacrosse season is over. A 10-7 loss to second-seeded Vermont in the semifinals of the America East Tournament Thursday afternoon in Baltimore, Maryland marked the end of the No. 3 Seawolves first completed season since 2019. The 2020 season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vermont scored seven straight second-half goals to come from behind. Stony Brook led 5-2 at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored 8-2 in the final three. Vermont tied the score at 6 with 46 seconds left in the third and took the lead 33 seconds later when Michael McCormack scored the Catamounts third straight man-up goal.

Vermont padded their lead with three more even-strength goals in the fourth quarter. Liam Limoges scored with 6:30 left in the game to put them ahead 10-6. Vermont won the faceoff battle 14-6, and 8-3 in the second half.

Dylan Pallonetti and Chris Pickel Jr. both scored twice for Stony Brook (8-6). Anthony Palma made 16 saves. McCormack and David Closterman both scored three goals for Vermont. Ryan Cornell made 15 saves.

Stony Brook jumped on Vermont early. Matt DeMeo’s goal with 8:51 left in the first quarter gave the Seawolves a 3-1 lead. Pallonetti’s goal with 4:20 left in the first extended the lead to 5-2. Pickel scored with 7:12 left in the third, putting Stony Brook ahead 6-3, but the Seawolves would not score again until the final minute of the game. By that point, the damage was done.

The Seawolves had won six straight entering their final two games of the regular season but stumbled into the America East Tournament after an overtime loss to Maryland-Baltimore County on April 24 and a 14-13 loss to Vermont in Burlington last Saturday.

Vermont will face Albany, who upset top-seeded UMBC Thursday, at 10 a.m. Saturday in the America East championship.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

