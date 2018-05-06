The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team, ranked No. 1 in the country for 10 straight weeks, was given the No. 5 seed for the NCAA tournament, as announced during a selection show on Sunday night.

Maryland earned the No. 1 seed, while North Carolina (No. 2), James Madison (3) and Boston College (4) earned higher seeds than the Seawolves. Florida earned the No. 6 seed.

As a top-six seed, Stony Brook will have a bye in the first round. Stony Brook (19-0) will play the Penn-Penn State winner on Friday at LaValle Stadium.

The Final Four will be played at LaValle on May 25 and 27.

“We’re the only undefeated team in the country,” coach Joe Spallina said after defeating Albany 22-14 in the America East championship game on Sunday. “We have the No. 1 non-conference RPI in the country. There’s nothing that (the selection committee) is going to tell me that’s going to justify us not being No. 1. Nothing.”

Stony Brook put together the nation’s top non-conference RPI this season after going 8-0 against ranked opponents this season. The Seawolves outscored those ranked opponents a combined 128-64.

The win over Albany on Sunday also clinched Stony Brook’s sixth consecutive America East championship.

Stony Brook’s participation in the America East, a traditionally weaker conference relative to so-called “power conferences” like the ACC and Big Ten, likely hurt its seeding.

Adelphi will play LIU Post in Division II first round

Adelphi (18-2), fresh off a 14-10 loss to Le Moyne in the Northeast-10 championship game Sunday, earned the No. 2 seed in the East Region and will play LIU Post (14-5), the No. 3 seed, in the first round on Friday at 3 p.m. Le Moyne, the top seed in the region, will play the winner and host both games.

Adelphi has won three of the last four national championships.

USMMA makes D-III tournament

After winning its first Skyline Conference championship, USMMA (14-2) will play Meredith in the first round, hosted by Salisbury, on Saturday. Salisbury plays the winner.