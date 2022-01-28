TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook

Jahlil Jenkins fuels two Stony Brook surges in win at New Hampshire

Stony Brook Seawolves guard Jahlil Jenkins reacts after

Stony Brook Seawolves guard Jahlil Jenkins reacts after he scores against the Vermont Catamounts in the first half of an NCAA Division I men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Wednesday. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Christopher Matias christopher.matias@newsday.com
Jahlil Jenkins scored 23 points, including two free throws to start a 9-1 run and a jumper to end that run with 6:11 left in the game to give Stony Brook a 12-point lead on the way to a 76-69 victory over host New Hampshire on Friday evening in Durham.

Jenkins, who also had six assists, also scored 12 points during an 18-0 Stony Brook run early in the first half that turned a 6-4 deficit into a 22-6 lead.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 16 points (4-for-7 on three-pointers) and Anthony Roberts 14 points for the Seawolves (13-7, 5-2 America East), who have won six of their last eight games.

Nick Guadaramma scored 22 points to lead New Hampshire (8-8, 3-4).

SBU scored 20 points off 15 UNH turnovers and shot 19-for-20 on free throws.

The Seawolves shot 47.9%, including 40.7% on three-pointers.

Stony Brook withstood several second-half rallies from the Wildcats, who pulled to as close as four points at 55-51 with 9:20 remaining after a Guadarrama layup. The Seawolves then responded with the 9-1 run over the next three minutes to quell the Wildcats’ comeback attempt.

