Jahlil Jenkins scored 23 points, including two free throws to start a 9-1 run and a jumper to end that run with 6:11 left in the game to give Stony Brook a 12-point lead on the way to a 76-69 victory over host New Hampshire on Friday evening in Durham.

Jenkins, who also had six assists, also scored 12 points during an 18-0 Stony Brook run early in the first half that turned a 6-4 deficit into a 22-6 lead.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 16 points (4-for-7 on three-pointers) and Anthony Roberts 14 points for the Seawolves (13-7, 5-2 America East), who have won six of their last eight games.

Nick Guadaramma scored 22 points to lead New Hampshire (8-8, 3-4).

SBU scored 20 points off 15 UNH turnovers and shot 19-for-20 on free throws.

The Seawolves shot 47.9%, including 40.7% on three-pointers.

Stony Brook withstood several second-half rallies from the Wildcats, who pulled to as close as four points at 55-51 with 9:20 remaining after a Guadarrama layup. The Seawolves then responded with the 9-1 run over the next three minutes to quell the Wildcats’ comeback attempt.