There were Seawolves actually seen dancing in a classroom at Vermont on Wednesday night, celebrating after a statement win over the defending America East champ.

But it was only the second game of Stony Brook’s conference schedule. So the Seawolves needed to avoid a letdown for the next one, Saturday night’s America East home opener against New Hampshire at Island Federal Arena.

They came out and scored the first nine points, then smashed the game apart in the second half. Stony Brook ended up crushing the Wildcats, 73-48, for its fifth straight win.

Makale Foreman nailed four threes and scored a season high-tying 23 points and Elijah Olaniyi marked his 21st birthday by scoring 18 of his 22 after the intermission and grabbing 11 rebounds. And the defense held UNH to 23.9-percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers.

So much for a letdown.

“I was as concerned as you can be,” coach Geno Ford said. “I think it’s human nature … I think that we as a group not only handled the win, but the travel very well. That was a long trip (to Maine and Vermont). That was six days.”

So Stony Brook is 12-6 overall and off to a 3-0 start in America East for the second straight season. This also marks the first time since it went D-I in 1999-2000 that it has claimed five straight at home by at least 14 points.

“I think we’re letting people know when you come into Island Federal Arena, you’re going to get a good fight,” Foreman said.

The Seawolves led by eight at the break after struggling some with the physicality of UNH (8-8, 1-2). Then Olaniyi took charge.

The junior guard hit two free throws, a layup, a driving bank shot and a three-pointer for his own 9-0 run to start the second half, giving Stony Brook command at 40-23.

Olaniyi erupted for 14 in the first 5:12. When he buried a three from the right side, it was 49-28.

“Just coming out aggressive, asserting myself,” Olaniyi said of the difference after his four-point first half. “I told the guys, ‘My bad. I’m going to bring it this half.’ ”

Back in the first half, Foreman hit a three to open a 24-15 lead and another to make it a 29-20 game.

The redshirt junior guard is averaging five threes and 21 points over the last five games.

“I’ve just got to really give credit to (Ford) because he just gives me confidence to go out there and let me play my game,” Foreman said. “I give credit to my teammates, too, because they’re out there finding me.”