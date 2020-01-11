TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook vs. New Hampshire

By Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke
Makale Foreman scored 23 points, including four three-pointers, and Elijah Olaniyi added a double-double as Stony Brook beat visiting New Hampshire, 73-48, on Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman dribbles the ball defended by New Hampshire forward Jayden Martinez during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman reacts after he sinks a three-point basket against the New Hampshire during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman drives the ball defended by New Hampshire guard Sean Sutherlin during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman, who had 23 points, drives and steps back against New Hampshire forward Jayden Martinez during the second half of the Seawolves' 73-48 victory on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Island Federal Arena.

 

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Elijah Olaniyi looks on against the New Hampshire during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Elijah Olaniyi puts up a shot a draws a foul against New Hampshire forward Meekness Payne during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman shoots from the outside past New Hampshire guard Mark Carbone during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Elijah Olaniyi shoots past New Hampshire guard Sean Sutherlin during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman draws a foul against New Hampshire guard Marque Maultsby during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Elijah Olaniyi dribbles the ball up court against the New Hampshire during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook forward Mouhamadou Gueye drives the ball against New Hampshire forward Chris Lester during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman drives the ball past New Hampshire guard Sean Sutherlin during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman puts up a shot defended by New Hampshire forward Luke Rosinski during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman controls the ball against the New Hampshire during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Miles Latimer draws a foul against New Hampshire forward Chris Lester during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Andrew Garcia puts up a shot against New Hampshire forward Nick Guadarrama during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Elijah Olaniyi shoots a free throw against the New Hampshire during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman puts up a shot against the New Hampshire during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman shoots past New Hampshire forward Jayden Martinez and forward Chris Lester for a basket during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Miles Latimer is defended by New Hampshire forward Chris Lester during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman brings the ball up court against the New Hampshire during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Makale Foreman shoots for a three-point basket against the New Hampshire during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Andrew Garcia looks to shoot ahead of New Hampshire forward Jayden Martinez during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Elijah Olaniyi shoots a layup against the New Hampshire during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook center Jeff Otchere is defended by New Hampshire forward Luke Rosinski during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Andrew Garcia shoots past New Hampshire forward Jayden Martinez during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook guard Elijah Olaniyi shoots a layup against the New Hampshire during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

