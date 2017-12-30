TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook vs. Norfolk

Stony Brook fell to Norfolk State, 74-68, in a men's basketball game Saturday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish #0 defends against Norfolk State guard Steven Whitley #34 during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of a game against Norfolk State at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish #0 drives the ball upcourt during the first half of a game against Norfolk State at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Andrew Garcia #23 drives to the basket against Norfolk State during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant #12 takes a foul shot during the first half of a game against Norfolk State at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones directs his defense during the first half of a game against Stony Brook at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Andrew Garcia #23 goes up for a shot in heavy traffic during the first half of a game against Norfolk State at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel #11 goes up for a shot against Norfolk State during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Fans of Stony Brook guard Michael Almonacy #2 wish him a happy birthday during the first half of a game against Norfolk State at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant #12 drives to the basket while defended by Norfolk State center Bryan Gellineau #5 during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

