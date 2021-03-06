There was only so much that Stony Brook goalkeeper Anthony Palma could do. Time after time, save after save, Palma kept the Seawolves in the game. But even the best of handstands has to end sometime.

Nick Dupuis snuck one low past Palma on a man-up opportunity with 1:09 left in the fourth overtime of host University of Maryland-Baltimore County’s 13-12 win over Stony Brook in the America East Conference opener Saturday afternoon.

It was the longest game in Stony Brook program history in the Division I era, which began in 1987.

"Anytime you’re man-down, it’s worrisome. Especially in overtime," said Stony Brook coach Anthony Gilardi. "(Dupuis) made a good play, turned the corner. We were there, just a step late."

Yes, it was the fourth overtime and yes, Palma had a lot of do with that. He made 12 saves in the game, but was particularly sharp late for Stony Brook (2-2, 0-1). He made a point-blank save with 27 seconds left in the third overtime to extend the game.

"Anthony played great," Gilardi said. "We have complete confidence in him. He did a really good job, made some big saves. He had a great week of practice and we knew he’d bounce back from the week before (a 20-17 loss to Hofstra) and he kept us in the game."

Palma was a main reason why the game even got to overtime in the first place. His save with 2:07 left in regulation kept the Stony Brook deficit at one goal. Exactly two minutes later, Cory Vanginhoven’s man-up goal with seven seconds left in regulation tied the score at 12.

Tom Haun led Stony Brook with three goals and one assist. Haun notched the 100th goal of his career in the loss, only the eighth player in Stony Brook history to reach that milestone. Dylan Pallonetti added two goals and an assist and Chris Pickel Jr. also had two goals.

Brett McIntyre scored four goals to lead UMBC (2-0, 1-0). Goaltender Tommy Lingner, a Fort Salonga native who played at St. Anthony’s, made 16 saves. UMBC’s Alex Poma won 17-of-30 faceoffs.