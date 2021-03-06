TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook men's lacrosse ties it late, then loses in fourth overtime to UMBC

Stony Brook goalkeeper Anthony Palma protects the net

Stony Brook goalkeeper Anthony Palma protects the net against Bryant during an NCAA non-conference men's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Feb. 20. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

There was only so much that Stony Brook goalkeeper Anthony Palma could do. Time after time, save after save, Palma kept the Seawolves in the game. But even the best of handstands has to end sometime.

Nick Dupuis snuck one low past Palma on a man-up opportunity with 1:09 left in the fourth overtime of host University of Maryland-Baltimore County’s 13-12 win over Stony Brook in the America East Conference opener Saturday afternoon.

It was the longest game in Stony Brook program history in the Division I era, which began in 1987.

"Anytime you’re man-down, it’s worrisome. Especially in overtime," said Stony Brook coach Anthony Gilardi. "(Dupuis) made a good play, turned the corner. We were there, just a step late."

Yes, it was the fourth overtime and yes, Palma had a lot of do with that. He made 12 saves in the game, but was particularly sharp late for Stony Brook (2-2, 0-1). He made a point-blank save with 27 seconds left in the third overtime to extend the game.

"Anthony played great," Gilardi said. "We have complete confidence in him. He did a really good job, made some big saves. He had a great week of practice and we knew he’d bounce back from the week before (a 20-17 loss to Hofstra) and he kept us in the game."

Palma was a main reason why the game even got to overtime in the first place. His save with 2:07 left in regulation kept the Stony Brook deficit at one goal. Exactly two minutes later, Cory Vanginhoven’s man-up goal with seven seconds left in regulation tied the score at 12.

Tom Haun led Stony Brook with three goals and one assist. Haun notched the 100th goal of his career in the loss, only the eighth player in Stony Brook history to reach that milestone. Dylan Pallonetti added two goals and an assist and Chris Pickel Jr. also had two goals.

Brett McIntyre scored four goals to lead UMBC (2-0, 1-0). Goaltender Tommy Lingner, a Fort Salonga native who played at St. Anthony’s, made 16 saves. UMBC’s Alex Poma won 17-of-30 faceoffs.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

New York Sports

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld waves to fans before throwing On-air reunion between Seinfeld, Somers appears near
The Mets' Jacob deGrom looks on during a Jacob deGrom named Opening Day starter
Mathew Barzal of the Islanders celebrates his second-period Barzal's goal highlights Isles' win over Sabres
Ryan Strome of the Rangers is congratulated by Rangers rout Devils again for their third straight win
WFAN host Steve Somers. 'Captain Midnight' Somers now elder statesman of WFAN
Nets guard James Harden celebrates as he leaves Logan: Addition of Harden has worked out beautifully
Didn’t find what you were looking for?