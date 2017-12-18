Providence rallies to beat Stony Brook

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rodney Bullock hit two free throws with six-tenths of a second left to give Providence a 62-60 men’s basketball victory over Stony Brook on Sunday.

Mak Ashton-Langford’s three-point play gave the Friars a 59-54 lead with 1:47 remaining. Tyrell Sturdivant’s tip-in tied it at 60 with nine seconds left, but he was called for a foul on Bullock’s attempted putback.

Stony Brook’s Akwasi Yeboah had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the sophomore’s first double-double this season. Jaron Cornish added 10 points.

Nate Watson, a 6-10 freshman, led Providence (8-3) with a career-high 15 points. Isaiah Jackson added 13 and Bullock had 12.

Providence shot 17-for-25 from the line to Stony Brook’s 6-for-8.

A 14-2 run gave Stony Brook (4-8) an 11-point lead with 13:22 remaining. The Seawolves still led by 11 with less than eight minutes left, but Providence scored 12 straight points and took a one-point lead with 5:19 to play.— AP