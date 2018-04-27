Stony Brook rolls to regular-season finale victory

The Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team will be entering its conference championships off some of its best play of the season.

Stony Brook defeated host Binghamton, 15-9, in America East action Friday evening as Tom Haun led the Seawolves with three goals and two assists. Jack Walsh had a goal and three assists and Patrick Kaschalk added four goals as Stony Brook outshot Binghamton, 43-28.

The Seawolves (7-7, 5-1 America East) closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak — its longest of the season. Binghamton falls to 1-5, 4-11.

Stony Brook opened a 9-3 lead at halftime, going on an 8-1 scoring run — including orchestrating a five-goal scoring run — to take a 9-2 lead with 4:32 remaining in the second quarter.

Stony Brook, which clinched a trip to the America East championships after a 12-11 victory over UMass-Lowell April 20, will likely travel to Albany for its Thursday semifinal matchup as the No. 2 seed.

Albany, ranked No. 5 in the country, plays at Hartford, which hasn’t won a conference game this season, on Saturday at 1 p.m. Albany will host the semifinals and championships as the No. 1 seed with a victory. But if Hartford upsets Albany, Stony Brook will host postseason play.

Times and matchups for Thursday’s semifinals and the championship game have yet to be determined.

The Seawolves lost in the conference semifinals last season, 19-6, to top-ranked Albany.