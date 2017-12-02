HARRISONBURG, Va. — Jackson Miller, a starting senior offensive lineman for Stony Brook, knows more about James Madison University quarterback Bryan Schor than perhaps any other player on his team.

But that knowledge didn’t help much Saturday as Schor completed all nine passes in the first quarter as the No. 1-ranked Dukes beat No. 10 Stony Brook, 26-7, in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday.

Miller, from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, attended Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania for two years and in the spring of 2015 Schor was part of the program before he transferred to JMU.

Schor, the Colonial Athletic Association preseason player of the year, was 26 of 35 for 255 yards and didn’t throw an interception.

From start to finish

The Seawolves began the season with a 31-17 victory at South Florida, which was ranked No. 19 in the nation at the time at the Division I level.

Stony Brook ended the year Saturday against James Madison, the defending FCS national champion ranked No. 1 in the nation in that division this year.

Bad bounces

Not only did the Seawolves have to face the defending national champions on Saturday but bounces didn’t go the right way for the visitors.

JMU senior wideout Terrence Alls made a catch late in the second quarter, even after the ball was tipped by a Stony Brook lineman. It was one of a career-high 10 catches by Alls.

The Seawolves also gave up a long punt return and had an offsides penalty that gave JMU a first down at the Stony Brook 1-yard line late in third quarter. The Dukes then scored a touchdown to make it 26-0 after deciding to take points off the board after a made field goal.

“The punt return skewed the game,” Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said. “They did a good job of scouting us.”

The Dukes had just 49 yards on the ground after averaging more than 211 before Saturday.

“We felt we could control the running game. You have to pick your poison,” Priore said of the JMU offense.

Familiar foes — sort of

Stony Brook and James Madison, members of the Colonial Athletic Association, have not met in regular-season play since 2015.

But JMU head coach Mike Houston, in his second season with the Dukes, wasn’t too excited about facing a fellow CAA foe on Saturday in the FCS playoffs.

“One of the best, if not the best [other] team on our side of the bracket,” Houston said.

The Dukes had a first-round bye after winning the CAA regular-season title this year.

“Some of those kids we did play against” in 2015, Priore said. “Mike [Houston] has done a tremendous job.”

Odds and ends

Stacey Bedell of the Seawolves ran for 59 yards . . . Stony Brook senior defensive back Travon Reid-Segure was ejected with 1:36 left in the third quarter after a flagrant foul . . . Stony Brook was without standout wide receiver Ray Bolden, a senior who wore a walking boot on the sidelines during pregame warmups. He also did not play last week against Lehigh . . . Noah McGinty had a game-high 13 tackles for Stony Brook