Stony Brook beats Albany in overtime

Quarterback Joe Carbone and receiver Harrison Jackson connected for a 13-yard touchdown on the second play of overtime as Stony Brook defeated Albany, 28-21, Saturday afternoon at LaValle Stadium to improve to 7-2 and 6-1 in CAA football.

Albany (3-6) tied the score at 21 with a 3-yard touchdown run by Karl Mofor to cap off a 19-play, 96-yard drive with 1:34 remaining in regulation. Stony Brook missed a 48-yard field goal on the final play of regulation.

Carbone completed 21 of 29 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns in the win.