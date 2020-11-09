SBU releases non-conference men's hoops schedule

The local men’s basketball rivalry between Stony Brook and Hofstra will reconvene on Dec. 9 at the Pride’s Mack Sports Complex this season.

Both teams are coming off successful seasons. Hofstra won the Colonial Athletic Conference championship and finished 26-8 but was denied its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2001 when the coronavirus pandemic cancelled it. Stony Brook finished 20-13 and has had a number of changes on its roster.

The Seawolves released their non-conference schedule on Monday and will play largely a mix of programs in the greater New York area out of concerns stemming from travel during the pandemic. Its conference, the America East, already has modified its usual schedule because of the pandemic to cut the number of road trips in half and is having members play games on back-to-back days in a single site to get in the full 18-game conference schedule.

Stony Brook will open its season on Nov. 25 at Marist. It will play Fairfield on Nov. 28 and Sacred Heart on Dec. 1 as part of a multi-team event at the Seawolves’ Island Federal Credit Union Arena. After the Hofstra contest, SBU will travel to Bryant on Dec. 12 and to Fordham on Dec. 22.

