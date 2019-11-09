SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — The 12th-ranked team in the country filled the home white uniforms. One of the best guards in the country stood among these Seton Hall Pirates. And then there was the extra-large crowd with Myles Powell, including a pair of 7-2 towers and a 6-11 power forward with a three-point touch.

This game looked like it was going to be a tall challenge for Stony Brook on Saturday at Walsh Gymnasium. But Powell limped off for good with a sprained left ankle and no points just 3:31 into the game. The Pirates appeared mortal without the preseason All-American for a long while, and the Seawolves appeared capable of staging a huge upset.

Stony Brook was right there in the neighborhood with the Big East favorites until the final six minutes. Seton Hall finally pulled away and claimed a 74-57 win.

“I hope we showed people that we can play with anybody,” junior guard Elijah Olaniyi said. “A couple of those threes go down late, it’s a different story right now.”

The Seawolves, picked for third in the America East after a 24-win season, fell to 0-2. But this was a good learning experience.

“For 33 minutes, I think you take super encouragement away, even 35 minutes,” coach Geno Ford said. “The last five minutes, we went total out of gas.”

Ford mentioned that they could use better bench play to guard against that late fatigue. They were also hurt by 6-for-25 shooting on threes.

“I think they’ll go in percentage-wise over the course of the year,” Ford said.

The Pirates improved to 2-0, but coach Kevin Willard said they might be without Powell for a “prolonged” time. Sandro Mamukelashvili, that 6-11 power forward, stepped forward with 17 points, and Quincy McKnight had 14.

Makale Foreman topped Stony Brook with 16 points. Mouhamadou Gueye contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, and Olaniyi delivered 14 points and six rebounds.

Miles Latimer missed a three that would’ve given the Seawolves the lead, and Anthony Nelson countered with a three to provide Seton Hall with a 47-43 advantage with 10:38 to play. The Pirates extended the margin to six at 51-45 when 7-2 Romaro Gill (10 points, 10 rebounds) scored in the lane.

Stony Brook chipped it down to 53-49 on a long jumper by Foreman. McKnight responded by burying a three from the left wing. But Olaniyi scored on a layup, and it was a 56-51 game with 6:12 left.

Then McKnight hit a jumper, triggering a 6-0 burst for an 11-point lead. Seton Hall had several easy baskets down the stretch. Otherwise, the Seawolves had their moments.

“Once Myles [Powell] went out, they clogged the lane a lot,” McKnight said. “It was hard for us to score. They’re definitely going to be a good team in their conference.”

After the Pirates raced out to a 16-5 advantage, Stony Brook took off on a 14-2 run to grab the lead. The Seawolves led by six late in the half.

“I think it’s going to build confidence for us going on into the year,” Foreman said, “and it’s going to help us in other games we have going on throughout the year.”