Stony Brook is headed to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the second straight season.

The Seawolves (7-4 overall, 5-3 Colonial) received a bid from the selection committee when the field was announced on Sunday afternoon. Stony Brook will play at Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, with the winner playing at No. 2 Weber State the following Saturday.

The FCS playoffs feature 24 teams, with the top eight seeds getting first-round byes. Reigning national champion North Dakota State is the top seed. Maine, the CAA regular-season champion, received an automatic bid into the FCS playoffs and got the No. 7 seed.

Stony Brook lost on a last-second field goal at Albany on Saturday, but the committee thought the Seawolves’ overall season warranted a playoff bid. Stony Brook came into the Albany game ranked No. 10 in the country.

The Seawolves got into last season’s FCS playoffs with a 9-2 record and beat Lehigh in the first round.