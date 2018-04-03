After a spring filled with difficult non-conference matchups, the Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team put together one of its best performances of the season against St. John’s on a cold, wet Tuesday evening.

The Seawolves defeated St. John’s, 8-6, in non-conference men’s lacrosse action at LaValle Stadium Tuesday evening, to improve to 4-6 on the season. St. John’s fell to 6-4.

Tom Haun led Stony Brook with two goals and an assist, and Chris Pickel Jr. and Mike McCannell each added two goals in the victory. Stony Brook had five goal scorers in the win.

“It’s great to get scoring from different spots,” coach Jim Nagle said, “because it’s hard to beat you if you don’t know where it’s coming from.”

Although never trailing in the game, Stony Brook didn’t open a two-goal advantage until it took a 5-3 lead with 8:20 remaining in the third quarter. But St. John’s responded with the game’s next two goals to tie the score at 5 with 5:34 left in the third quarter.

Stony Brook used a late third-quarter goal from Haun, assisted by Owen Daly, with 1:09 remaining in the period to start three-goal scoring run to take control of the game.

And rather than just relying on one scorer, a more balanced offense is something the Seawolves hopes make themselves a more dangerous team.

“I think that’s huge,” Haun said. “That’s really just how our offense works. We like to move the ball. Sometimes it’s going to be guys that score multiple goals but we really like to share the ball, hit the backsides and get the easy ones.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Seawolves, struggling with faceoffs throughout the season, won 8 of 18 controls Tuesday, led by Tyler Anderson winning 4 of 5 draws.

Anderson also had four ground balls, second behind team-leader Ryland Rees’ five, as Stony Brook held a 24-19 advantage on ground balls.

Stony Brook’s final non-conference matchup of the season will be at Princeton at 1 p.m. Saturday before four America East games prior to the postseason. Stony Brook is 2-1 in conference play, with its only loss coming at Albany, ranked No. 1 in the country, 13-7.