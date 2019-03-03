Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium has been a fortress for the Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team the last few seasons. Entering Sunday’s game, the team had won 33 consecutive home games.

“I talk about it all the time, the best teams need to be great at home,” Stony Brook coach Joe Spallina said. “The streak was something we were aware of obviously, and we knew it would come to an end at some point.”

That point was Sunday afternoon, as the 10th-ranked Seawolves fell to 20th-ranked Stanford, 15-12.

“It hurts right now,” Spallina said, calling the streak “an impressive number.”

Taryn Ohlmiller led Stony Brook with three goals and three assists. Nicole Barretta added three goals and Ally Kennedy had two goals and an assist.

This is also the first time since 2016 that the program has lost two games in the regular season.

The Seawolves (2-2) struggled in the early going, as Stanford jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first 20 minutes.

“We came out a little tight and weren’t as opportunistic as we could be,” said Spallina, who called a timeout after the fifth goal. “We just needed to relax.”

Stony Brook scored the next five goals to take a 6-5 lead. Barrata converted with three seconds left and gave the team a 7-6 lead at the break.

“One thing we like to do is take one punch and give them two punches back,” Ohlmiller said. “That’s what we were trying to do, but in the end it didn’t work out.”

Stanford’s Ali Baiocco scored consecutive goals in 25 seconds to tie the score at 10 with under 18 minutes left in the game. Galen Lew and Areta Buness each added a goal, and suddenly the Seawolves trailed by two.

Ohlmiller and Barretta responded with goals of their own and knotted the score at 12 with 8:00 left.

That was the closest Stony Brook got, though, as Stanford (4-1) finished with three straight goals. Baiocco had the final tally and finished with six goals. Cardinal goalkeeper Trudie Grattan made 12 saves.

Stony Brook’s next opponent is No. 15 Princeton on Saturday in New Jersey. It’s the beginning of a three-game road trip that also features stops at UMBC and Cornell.