Finding himself in a potentially precarious position on Saturday night, Tyler Stephenson-Moore ultimately executed to perfection over the final seconds for Stony Brook.

With Daryl Banks III dribbling quickly toward him and the Seawolves ahead by just 1, Stephenson Moore kept his poise, avoiding a foul and managed to block Banks’ potential game-winning attempt at the rim as time expired to seal the men’s basketball team’s 64-63 victory over Saint Peter’s at Island Federal Arena.

Back-to-back turnovers by Stony Brook allowed Saint Peter’s to cut a 64-57 deficit down to 1 with 1:27 remaining. Jahlil Jenkins’ floater missed long with 34 seconds left before Stony Brook forced a missed jumper right outside the paint by Banks III.

Jalil Jenkins, who came up with seven crucial points down the stretch, finished with 15, while Tykei Greene added 12.

Stony Brook extended its winning streak to four games and improved to 7-4 overall. Saint Peter’s fell to 3-6.

A powerful put back dunk by Tykei Greene with 6:08 left cut the Saint Peter’s lead to 1. After Stony Brook tied the score at 55 about a minute later, Jenkins splashed in a three from the left wing to give the Seawolves their first lead of the night with 4:33 remaining. Jenkins then converted a contested layup a minute later to cap off a 20-5 run.

A transition layup from Jenkins with 13:23 remaining brought Stony Brook to within 43-40 before Saint Peter’s responded with seven unanswered points over the following two minutes. Doug Edert’s three from the right wing in transition finished off the mini-run and gave the Peacocks their first double-digit lead of the second half.

Entering the night shooting a respectable 36.8% clip from three-point range this season, the long ball nearly undid Stony Brook on this night. The Seawolves finished the game shooting just 5-for-26 from deep, but were able to limit Saint Peter’s to only five successful three-point attempts as well.

Stony Brook had considerable trouble containing Saint Peter’s on the interior for the duration of the first half, enabling the Peacocks to shoot 50% from the field. Saint Peter’s led the entire half, and extended its advantage to double-digits at 28-16 with 3:41 left on a three from Edert.

Despite creating numerous quality looks, Stony Brook misfired on its first 13 attempts from beyond the arc until Tyler Stephenson-Moore connected for its first with just under two minutes left to cut the deficit to 28-25.

Although the Seawolves entered halftime shooting just 1-for-16 from deep and only 26.5% from the field (9-for-34) overall, they scored 14 points off 11 turnovers, allowing them to remain within striking distance at 34-27. Anthony Roberts led the way with eight points at the break.

Banks III and Jaylen Murray also scored eight points apiece for Saint Peter’s in the first half.