Stony Brook stuns Rhode Island on Tyquell Fields' 50-yard TD run with 11 seconds left
KINGSTON, R.I. — Just call him Tyquell “Open” Fields.
The Stony Brook quarterback, on a desperation 4th-and-6 play, avoided the rush, scrambled up the middle, veered to the outside and scored on a spectacular 50-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds left to give the Seawolves a 31-27 CAA victory over host University of Rhode Island.
The Seawolves appeared stunned themselves when URI’s Isiah Coulter recovered an onsides kick and Aaron Parker made a leaping catch on Vito Priore’s pass for a 29-yard with 1:05 left.
But Fields, who threw for 199 yards and a TD and ran for another 85 yards, turned out the lights for the hosts, who were playing only their second night game after a summer renovation. The attendance was 6,104 at Meade Field.
Ahmere Dorsey, a Wilmington, Del., native who played at Nassau County CC before transferring to the University of Rhode Island two years ago, stunned the Seawolves by returning a kickoff 99 yards for one fourth-quarter touchdown, then caught a 24-yard pass to help set up another score that gave URI a 27-24 lead.
The Seawolves mixed it up on the first drive the second half. Isaiah White burst up the middle for 15 yards to start the 65-yard march and Ty Son Lawton ended it with a 1-yard dive. In between, Tyquell Fields connected with Nick Anderson on consecutive passes for gains of 23 and 19 yards and a pass interference penalty set the Seawolves up at the 2. It took a pair of 1-yard runs by Lawton to produce a 14-0 lead.
At that point, SBU’s defense had been stingy. But the Rams (0-4, 0-3) drove 89 yards in seven plays, highlighted by a 45-yard completion from Vito Priore to Isiah Coulter and a 12-yard scoring pass to Aaron Parker that made it 14-7.
The Seawolves’ responded with their own long drive. Fields and Andrew Trent connected on a 44-yard beauty down the middle, with Trent making a leaping catch. Lawton then burst up the middle for 24 yards to the URI 19. Three plays later, Isaiah White capped a 79-yard, nine-play drive by plunging in from the 1 on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 21-7 advantage.
The Seawolves’ were victimized by elusive Ahmere Dorsey, who took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards, shaking free with a burst of speed near midfield, for the third return touchdown of his career. Suddenly and spectacularly, the final 14:16 were going to be a little tense.
Stony Brook got some much needed breathing room on a 29-yard field goal by Nick Courtney that made it 24-14 on a 73-yard drive that consumed 4:23.
Still plenty of time for the Rams. But the SBU defense came up big when Casey Williams recovered a fumble at midfield with 7:24 left. The offense stalled, but Mitch Wright’s punt pinned the Rams at their own 8 and the defense did the job, helping Stony Brook improve to 8-0 in the all-time series against URI.
It sure didn’t feel like a 7-0 game at halftime as Stony Brook held a 203-100 advantage in total offense and appeared to be controlling the line of scrimmage.
The Seawolves put together two long drives, but only one had a happy ending. The other ended rather abruptly when Fields, trying to do a little too much, fumbled while trying to hurdle a tackler at the URI 4. The Rams recovered that one, but Fields more than made up for that gaffe in the final seconds.
