The daggers kept on coming.

America East banned Stony Brook’s athletic programs on Feb. 2 from participating in conference tournaments after the university announced it was entering the CAA on July 1.

The deflated men’s basketball players, knowing their shot at an NCAA Tournament ticket was essentially wiped out, went out and lost that night at home by 16. Then the Seawolves dropped the next two on late tiebreaking shots.

So they showed up at Island Federal Arena Wednesday night, hoping to make a U-turn away from heartbreak and back to a winning path. Stony Brook did it thanks to Anthony Roberts’ 28 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 1.4 on the clock, providing an 87-85 win over UMass Lowell.

But there was bad news before the game for Stony Brook (14-10, 6-5) with the announcement that Elijah Olaniyi had withdrawn from the university effective immediately.

The graduate guard missed a big chunk of the season with a leg injury and had averaged 8.9 points in seven games. Olaniyi plans "to use this time to prepare for the next stage of his career," according to a university statement. "We fully support Elijah and wish him the absolute best for the future."

America East’s action, resulting from a conference bylaw, still hangs over the remaining players and those in other winter and spring sports. A rally, which was organized by Stony Brook’s student-athlete advisory committee, featured student-athletes from different sports sitting in the stands behind one basket holding handmade signs.

"I think everyone’s really upset about everything’s that gone down," Claire Lewis, a junior from the swim team, said at halftime, sitting with a group that had a "LET US PLAY" sign below them. " . . . It’s upsetting that we work our entire seasons not to be able to finish it out.

"So it’s exciting that all of us are banning together and supporting each other [and] supporting our athletes."

With Stony Brook down by one, Roberts dribbled a long way, made a layup, was fouled and hit the free throw, ending the losing streak.

Tykei Greene (22 points) hit a one-hander in the lane and followed with a three to give Stony Brook an 82-80 lead with 1:43 left. But Allin Blunt’s layup tied it with 38.1 left.

After a timeout, Frankie Policelli was fouled with 20.9 seconds to go and made two free throws to give Stony Brook a two-point lead. But Blunt’s three-point play made it 85-84 lead with 7.2 seconds left.